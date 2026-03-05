Britney Spears arrested in California

Britney Spears was arrested in California on Wednesday night, according to Ventura County Sheriff's Office records.

Records indicate she was released early Thursday morning. The reason for the arrest was not immediately available.

The arresting agency was the California Highway Patrol, records state.

Britney is slated to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on May 4, 2026, according to the records.

A representative for Britney tells ABC News, "This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."

"Her boys are going to be spending time with her," the rep added. "Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being."

ABC News has reached out to California Highway Patrol and Britney's representative for more information.

Ventura County is a coastal region in Southern California, which shares a border with Los Angeles to the southwest.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.