BLACKPINK surpasses 100 million subscribers on YouTube

BLACKPINK attends event for concert film 'BLACKPINK World Tour ‘Born Pink’ In Cinemas' at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo-gu on August 9, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images)

BLACKPINK has become the first artist in the world to surpass 100 million YouTube subscribers.

According to YG Entertainment, the K-pop group hit the milestone on Friday, roughly nine years and eight months since the channel was first launched on June 28, 2016.

The achievement comes ahead of the release of the group's third mini album, [DEADLINE], which comes out on Feb. 27. Since the album announcement video was released on Jan. 15, their channel has reportedly gained an average of 10,000 new subscribers per day.

BLACKPINK also has 50 videos with over 100 million views each, and their channel as a whole has racked up 41.1 billion views. They currently hold the Guinness World Record for most viewed band on YouTube.

[DEADLINE] will have five tracks: "GO," "JUMP," "Me and My," "Champion" and "Fxxxboy."

