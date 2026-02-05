BLACKPINK stars set acting projects, release track list for 'Deadline' mini album

BLACKPINK's LISA and JISOO are beefing up their acting resumes.

Netflix has announced that JISOO's new romantic comedy series Boyfriend on Demand will make its debut on March 6. She plays a webtoon producer who escapes from reality when she subscribes to a virtual dating simulation program that allows her to date the men of her dreams.

"I think it will be a fun treat for anyone who feels worn down by the monotony of everyday life," JISOO says of the show.

Meanwhile, Deadline reports that LISA, who previously starred in The White Lotus season 3, is reteaming with the show's executive producer, David Bernad, on a romantic comedy set to stream on Netflix. Sources tell Deadline that LISA and David came up with the premise after being inspired by the Hugh Grant/Julia Roberts movie, Notting Hill.

Before they both begin, BLACKPINK will release their new mini album, DEADLINE, set for release Feb. 27. The group posted the track list on Instagram, revealing songs "GO," "Me and my," "Champion" and "Fxxxboy," as well as previously released single "JUMP."

