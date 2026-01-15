Birthday boy Pitbull announces North American tour

Pitbull celebrates his 45th birthday Thursday, and he's given fans a gift: a tour announcement.

The rapper's I'm Back Tour kicks off May 14 in West Palm Beach, Florida, with special guest Lil Jon. It's set to wrap up Sept. 26 in Shakopee, Minnesota.

An artist presale starts Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. local time — you can sign up for it at livemu.sc/pitbull. The tickets go on sale Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. via LiveNation.com. VIP packages are also available via VIPNation.com.

Pitbull will warm up for the tour Jan. 19 when he performs at the Allstate Championship Tailgate before the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship in Miami Gardens.

