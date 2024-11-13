Benson Boone, Post Malone, Noah Kahan featured in 'People' mag's Sexiest Men issue

John Krasinski may be People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2024, but there are plenty of musicians who are included in the magazine's annual Sexiest Man issue.

In the Men of the Year category, you'll find Shaboozey, Post Malone and Benson Boone. And he's not a musician, but Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is also on the list, as is one of her former flames, Jake Gyllenhaal.

In the category of Sexy At Every Age, we've got The Kid LAROI at age 21, Noah Kahan at age 27, Luke Combs representing the age of 34, Jason Derulo for 25, T-Pain for age 40, Lil Jon for 52, Snoop Dogg for 53, newly minted Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dave Matthews for age 57 and Flavor Flav for age 65.

And again, he's not a musician, but shout-out to Sabrina Carpenter's main squeeze and video co-star Barry Keoghan, who's on the list for age 32. Katy Perry's fiancé, Orlando Bloom, is in the section called Geeky to Gorgeous, as are Sam Smith and Drake.

As previously reported, Selena Gomez's boyfriend, songwriter/producer/chef Benny Blanco, has his own feature in the new issue.

In the entire history of People's Sexiest Man Alive issue, which started in 1985 with Mel Gibson, only five of the sexiest men alive have not been actors. And of those, only three have been musicians: Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and John Legend.

To see more of the men featured in People's Sexiest Man Alive issue, pick up the new issue on newsstands nationwide Nov. 15.

