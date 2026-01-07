Benson Boone, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter & more nominated for 'Pollstar' Awards

Tours by Benson Boone, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter and more have received nominations for this year's Pollstar Awards, which recognize achievement in the live entertainment industry.

In the major tour of the year category — given to "the most commercially and artistically successful tour of the year" — Gaga is nominated for The Mayhem Ball. Her competition includes Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour, Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour, Oasis' Oasis Live '25 Tour, and Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Grand National Tour.

In the pop tour of the year category — which recognizes "professionalism and dedication to the art and craft of live performance" by a pop act — Benson is nominated for his American Heart World Tour. He's up against Gaga and Billie's tours, as well as Sabrina's Short n' Sweet Tour, Coldplay's The Music of the Spheres World Tour and Tate McRae's Miss Possessive Tour.

Benson's also up for new headliner of the year, for artists who achieved a "significant breakthrough" this year with their performances, box office success and fan engagement. His pal Teddy Swims is also nominated in that category, as are Laufey and Tate.

Olivia Dean, Jelly Roll, Zara Larsson and Role Model are all nominated for support/special guest of the year for their opening stints on, respectively, Sabrina's, Post Malone's, Tate's and Gracie Abrams' tours.

Finally, Backstreet Boys' Into the Millennium show at Sphere Las Vegas is up for residency of the year. They're competing against Sphere residencies by the Eagles, Kenny Chesney and Dead & Company, as well as New Kids on the Block's residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM and Bad Bunny's Puerto Rico residency.

This year's Pollstar Awards will be held April 15 in Los Angeles.

