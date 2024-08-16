Backstreet Boys, Pussycat Dolls, One Direction & Destiny's Child members tapped for new music competition

There are reality music competitions where groups get put together. And there's Love Is Blind, where people get engaged without ever meeting each other. Now Netflix has found a way to combine those two concepts in a new reality music competition called Building the Band.

Hosted by Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, the show aims to put together a music group without any of the members ever seeing each other. According to Netflix, the contestants will get the opportunity to "find their perfect bandmates solely based on musical compatibility, connection, and, most importantly, merit."

The judges include two artists from groups who were put together by others — Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycats Dolls and Liam Payne of One Direction — plus Kelly Rowland of Destiny's Child.

The participation of both Nicole and Liam is somewhat ironic, given that when Nicole was a judge on The X Factor, she was the one who suggested putting Liam together with Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles to form One Direction.

According to Netflix, the bands will eventually meet on the show, and of course drama will ensue over looks, choreography and style. Filming is set to start this summer; no premiere date has been announced.

