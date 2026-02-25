Ava Max kicks off new era with single 'KiLL it QUEEN'

Ava Max is killing it in her new era.

The "Kings & Queens" singer has just released a new single called "KiLL it QUEEN." In a statement, she says, "I'm telling my story my way. I'm doing things differently and it feels good. I feel empowered, reinvigorated, and I think you can hear it in this single. 'KiLL it QUEEN' is for anyone who wants to feel unstoppable."

On Instagram, she adds, "Can't wait for you to hear this new sound & for us to step into this new world together ily x."

This is Ava's first release since her 2025 album, Don't Click Play, after which she parted ways with her record label.

According to a press release, the song is "only the beginning." It continues, "2026 is going to be loud."

