Ariana Grande wants to focus on musical theater, scale back pop music career

Ariana Grande wants to make a pivot back to musical theater.

While guesting on the latest episode of the Las Culturistas podcast, the pop star said she hopes to return to Broadway some day.

"It is my heart," Ariana said, before revealing she wants to make a career pivot.

“I’m gonna say something so scary — it’s gonna scare the absolute s*** out of my fans and everyone, but I love them, and they’ll deal, and we’ll be here forever,” Ariana said. “I’m always going to make music, I’m always going to go on stage, I’m always going to do pop stuff, I pinky promise. But I don’t think doing it at the rate I’ve been doing it for the past 10 years is where I see the next 10 years.”

Ariana continued by saying she wants to focus on her love of musical theater.

“Reconnecting with this part of myself who started in musical theater, and who loves comedy, and it heals me to do that — finding roles to use these parts of myself and put them in little homes and characters and bits and voices and songs,” Ariana said. “Whatever makes sense, or whatever roles we see fit, or where I could really do a good job or honor the material, I would really love to. I think it’s a lot better for me. I’m getting emotional.”

