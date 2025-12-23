Ariana Grande thanks Barbra Streisand for making 'my day, my year, my life!'

Ariana Grande is one of the special guests on Barbra Streisand's Grammy-nominated album The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two and on Tuesday, she blew Ari's mind by gushing over her in an Instagram post.

"Ariana is a young woman with an amazing talent. She has a beautiful voice like no one else, and so much more," Streisand wrote. "She can act, she can dance, she can be funny! She’s also sweet, kind and thoughtful. I’m very proud of you Ariana and thanks for singing with me on my album… Big hug, Barbra."

The diva then added, "P.S. you were wonderful on Saturday Night Live and looked so pretty @arianagrande!"

In the comments, Ari wrote, "Barbra !!!!!!!! what !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! oh my goodness, thank you so much for this kindest surprise today! you made my day, my year, my life!"

She continued, "this means so much, coming from you. i just love you so. i miss you and i hope i get to hug you soon… all my love and appreciation. thank you."

In addition to being gifted singers and actresses, Barbra and Ari also have something else in common: They've both starred in Meet the Parents sequels. Ari just finished filming hers, Focker-In-Law, while Barbra appeared in Meet the Fockers and Little Fockers.

The Secret of Life, which also features guest appearances by artists ranging from Mariah Carey, Paul McCartney and Bob Dylan, to Hozier, Laufey and Sam Smith, is nominated for best traditional pop album at the upcoming Grammys in February.

