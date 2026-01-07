Ariana Grande receives second consecutive Actor Awards nomination from SAG-AFTRA

Ariana Grande is Glinda in 'WICKED FOR GOOD,' directed by Jon M. Chu. (© Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.)

For the second year in a row, Ariana Grande has received a nomination for an Actor Award — formerly known as a Screen Actors Guild Award or SAG Award — for playing Glinda the Good.

Ariana is up for the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for Wicked: For Good. She was nominated in the same category for the same role for Wicked. Last year, she lost to Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez.

And speaking of actresses who are also chart-topping pop stars, Selena Gomez received a joint nomination in the category of outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series for Only Murders in the Building. Selena and her show won in the same category last year.

The 32nd annual Actor Awards, presented by SAG-AFTRA, will stream live on Netflix March 1.

