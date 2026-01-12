Ariana Grande 'open' to being in Jennifer Lawrence & Emma Stone's Miss Piggy movie

Ariana Grande arrives at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. ( Stewart Cook/CBS)

Ariana Grande has quite a few acting roles on her plate right now, but she's says she's "open" to one more.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday night, Ariana reacted to a rumor that she's joining the Miss Piggy film that Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone are producing for Disney.

"I mean, I'm open," said Ari, who revived her signature ponytail for the evening. "Y'know, I'm a big fan of The Muppets."

Lawrence later confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the rumor was untrue, before adding, "I mean, if she wants to be in the movie, I would love her to be in the movie." After being prompted by ET to send a direct message to Ari, she turned to the camera and said, "Please be in Miss Piggy!"

Neither Ariana, Lawrence nor Stone, all of whom were nominated, took home a Golden Globe Sunday night.

