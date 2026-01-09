Ariana Grande denies she made quoted comments about new music to Variety

Variety published an interview on Friday with Ariana Grande in which she was asked — amid fans' demands — about her upcoming tour. The interviewer then asked whether she planned to release new music before the tour began. Now, the Wicked star is pushing back on how the outlet presented her response.

Variety quoted Ari as saying, "No — definitely not. Nothing is coming before May. I love them so much, but sometimes I want to ask, 'Do you think there's another version of me out there who had time to write an album?' Not yet — but soon enough."

However, after a fan Instagram account shared that excerpt, Ariana jumped into the comments to dispute it. "welp i never said 'but soon enough' or mentioned any months ! lol my goooooodness ……. !!!!!" she wrote.

"all i said was 'no' and 'do they think there’s a clone of me out there somewhere'!" she continued. "there must’ve been a zoom glitch or something but hello & love you all."

In a separate comment, Ari reiterated, "ma’am i would need an extra brain and four more arms."

One fan responded, "You can have mine to write the album." Another one joked, "Girl don't be lazy."

The fan account later screenshot Ari's comments and shared them in separate post to make sure fans would see them.

