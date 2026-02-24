All they have to give is more shows: Backstreet Boys add additional 2026 Sphere dates

The Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean predicted to ABC Audio last year that the group would continue to perform at Sphere Las Vegas "until they kick us out, essentially." Well, it's beginning to look like that's actually going to happen.

Earlier in February, the group announced six shows for July; on Tuesday they announced that they've added an additional six shows. All told, Backstreet — the first pop act to headline the high-tech venue — will be back at Sphere July 16-18, July 23-25, and then again on July 30 and 31 and Aug. 1, 6, 7 and 8.

Fans who previously registered for the presale will get first access to tickets for the new dates starting Wednesday at 11 a.m. PT. The general sale begins Friday at 11 a.m. PT via backstreetboys.com.

The group's Into The Millennium residency, centered around their biggest album, Millennium, has played to more than 575,000 people since the residency launched in July 2025.

Backstreet is also planning a series of residency shows in Düsseldorf, Germany, starting in September.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.