All aboard: Train sets ninth edition of Sail Across the Sun fan cruise

Tell me, did you sail across the sun? If you never have, now's your big chance to join Train on their popular fan cruise.

The ninth installment of the band's Sail Across the Sun trip will embark from Miami on Feb. 11, 2027, aboard the Norwegian Jewel. It'll return Feb. 15 after visiting Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

During the cruise, Train will give three completely different concerts, including a fan-selected request set, and bring along multiple performers to entertain their guests. This year's lineup includes Lisa Loeb, KT Tunstall, Jet, Yacht Rock Revue, Pat McGee Band and Emerson Hart, among others.

In addition to the music, the cruise features comedy, a yoga instructor and a tattoo artist, plus activities ranging from wine tastings to silent discos. There's also all the typical cruise hallmarks, like hot tubs, a casino, a spa, a fitness center and more.

More information on how to get access to presales for the cruise are available at SailAcrossTheSun.com.

Train plans to release new music this spring. The band will then hit the road this summer for their Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in the Atmosphere tour, which kicks off on July 8.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.