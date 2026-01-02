AJ McLean claims Backstreet Boys will keep playing Sphere Las Vegas 'until they kick us out'

Backstreet Boys spent New Year's Eve onstage at Sphere Las Vegas, and will also play there Friday and Saturday before returning in February for more dates. Their Into the Millennium residency is set to wrap up Feb. 15, but AJ McLean hints that there may be more shows at Sphere — a lot more.

"We hoped it would be successful, and here we are [with] more dates in the future," AJ said. "You know, there's been rumblings of us getting to 100 shows, which is — that's a lot."

"I mean, who knows? But we're going to stay there until they kick us out, essentially," he added.

It's not clear how Backstreet would fit more dates onto their already busy 2026: They have another residency planned for September and October in Düsseldorf, Germany. Plus, AJ is dropping a solo album on Jan. 9 and he's part of two reality shows, The Fashion Hero and Netflix's Building the Band. And then there's the matter of new Backstreet Boys music, which AJ thinks is possible.

"I can't say what, but we were [recently] recording something that is going to be massive," he teased. "And we're really stoked about it. ... It's an amazing opportunity."

"Hopefully [there will be a] second season for me for Netflix and third season for The Fashion Hero, solo stuff," he continued. "But there's gaps in there where we could potentially make another album."

"Who knows? But we are definitely talking about new music and what that might look like."

Backstreet's most recent album of original material was 2019's DNA.

