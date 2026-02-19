After tour sellout, Noah Kahan promises to 'honor ... the time and money you have spent to come see this show'

Noah Kahan's The Great Divide tour is sold out, and he couldn't be more grateful.

The "Stick Season" singer has moved more than 1 million tickets for the stadium trek, which will include four performances at Boston's Fenway Park. The Vermont native will now be the first artist ever to play and sell out four nights at that iconic venue. The tour starts June 11 in Orlando, Florida, and will wrap Aug. 31 in Seattle, with Gigi Perez opening all dates.

Noah responded to the news on Instagram by writing, "I will never find the words. These last few years have challenged me creatively and mentally in so many ways and to see this amount of love and support for so many years is such a guiding light for me. I will never stop making music as long as you'll listen. I do it all for you."

And his reaction to the four-night sellout at Fenway? "I guess it’s the first time anyone has done that, holy s*** by the way."

Noah concluded, "I promise to honor this moment and the time and money you have spent to come see this show. The band and I will leave it all out there, and just know that you’ll be watching us live out an impossible dream. Love you all so much."

Noah's new album, The Great Divide, is out April 24.

