Addison Rae drops new single, 'Aquamarine'

Addison Rae is channeling her inner mermaid with the release of her latest single, "Aquamarine."

The song, which was released on Friday, also arrived with an accompanying music video that Addison filmed in Paris. Sean Price Williams directed the video, which was made with creative direction by the editor in chief of Interview magazine, Mel Ottenberg.

"Aquamarine" is Addison's follow-up to her popular single "Diet Pepsi," which was her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. She first teased the release of "Aquamarine" in an Instagram post over the summer and marked the release of the single in another post shared on Friday.

"Aquamarine is officially out everywhere!!!!! I wrote this song earlier in the year with my beautiful friends, Luka & Elvira, not long after writing Diet Pepsi!" Addison wrote. "Oh and we shot the music video in PARIS!!! Ahhhhhh!! I hope when you listen you can lose yourself and feel freeeeeeeeeee. Second times the charm!"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.