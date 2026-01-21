Addison Rae, Alex Warren, Olivia Dean performing at 2026 Grammys

CBS Presents The 68th Grammy Awards (©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

All of the 2026 best new artist nominees will be performing at this year's Grammys.

Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Olivia Dean, sombr, The Marías and Lola Young will take the stage as part of a segment spotlighting the category.

As previously reported, Sabrina Carpenter, who's up for six Grammys, will also be performing during the ceremony. Additional performers will be announced in the coming days.

The 2026 Grammys will air live Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

The Grammys will air on ABC in 2027.

