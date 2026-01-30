1D Double: Harry Styles scores #1 single, Louis Tomlinson #1 album in the UK

The U.K. still loves One Direction: Two former members have topped the charts in their native country.

Harry Styles has scored his third solo #1 hit wit "Aperture" on the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart, while Louis Tomlinson's How Did I Get Here? has topped the Official Albums Chart.

"I'm so incredibly grateful for all the passion and dedication of the fans to help make it all possible. THANK YOU!" Louis told Official Charts.

Harry's previous chart-topper, "As It Was," has also reentered the Singles Chart, while his previous albums Harry's House and Fine Line have returned to the Albums Chart.

Martin Talbot, Chief Executive Officer of the Official Charts, said in a statement, "It's precisely 15 years this year since One Direction topped the Official Singles Chart for the first time with 'What Makes You Beautiful' ... it is fantastic to see Harry and Louis topping the Official Charts again this week. A reminder (if we ever needed one) of the timeless appeal of arguably the world's favourite 21st Century boy band."

