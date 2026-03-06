STARTING MONDAY: Your chance to win a trip to see Harry Styles in New York City!

Harry Styles

Harry Styles returns to Madison Square Garden with 30 shows between August 26 and October 31 as part of his Together, Together world tour… and you could be there!

Enter below for your chance to win a trip for two to New York City and tickets to Harry Styles*!

One Grand Prize Winner will receive a trip for two from September 10-12 including:

Roundtrip airfare

Two nights hotel stay

Two tickets to Harry Styles at Madison Square Garden

ENTER STARTING MONDAY, MARCH 9 AT 7:59AM

*Hotel and airfare courtesy of Columbia Records.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/9/26–8/9/26. Open to legal US res. in listening area(s) for participating Stations; 21+. To enter, either: (i) visit participating Station website and complete entry form with req’d info.; or (ii) enter via participating Station app (free) and submit entry form. Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Limit: 2 entries/person/day. This is a multi-market sweepstakes and the prize drawing is conducted from among all eligible entries received from eligible entrants. Odds vary. Station participation may vary. For participating Stations, prizes, and Official Rules: https://www.b985.com/fp/harry-styles-new-york-city-sweepstakes-official-rules/ . Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group