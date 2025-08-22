Sign up here to play Thousand Dollar Minute!

One minute. Ten questions. ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS!!

Listen for Tad, Drex, and Kara’s Thousand Dollar Minute every weekday morning at 8:35am on B98.5. Answer all 10 questions correctly in one-minute and you’ll win $1,000*!! If you’re up for the challenge, fill out the form below!

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 08/25/25–12/31/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter, visit contest page and register for chance to participate in on-air quiz contest. Odds of receiving call to participate varies. For restrictions, prize info, and full rules,click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

