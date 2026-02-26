March 2026: Nari and Hermione

We've partnered with Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters, the largest cage-free, no-kill shelter in the Southeast, to bring you featured, adoptable dogs and cats! If you're interested in adopting, please visit Furkids.org for more information. Presented by Shumate Heating and Air. Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.



MEET NARI AND HERMIONE!

Nari and Hermione are a bonded sister pair from Furkids who are ready to bring twice the love into one lucky home.

Hermione is a petite charmer with the squeakiest, most adorable little meow—and she uses it to full effect. She’s wonderfully affectionate and will happily let you know when she’s ready for treats, pets, or extra attention. Once you start loving on her, she’ll gently ask for more with her signature sweet squeaks. She enjoys being near her people and isn’t shy about soaking up the spotlight.

Nari is a gentle, tender-hearted girl who finds joy in cozy corners and sunny afternoon naps. While she may take a little time to feel fully comfortable, her trust is a beautiful thing to earn. Once she settles in, she offers soft purrs, quiet companionship, and a steady, calming presence.

Together, Nari and Hermione share a bond and find comfort in one another. Adopting them means welcoming two devoted companions who will fill your home with warmth, sweetness, and plenty of heart-melting moments. The buddy system works for them!

FurKids B March pet of the month

