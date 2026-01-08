B98.5 PET OF THE MONTH: Graciela

We've partnered with Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters, the largest cage-free, no-kill shelter in the Southeast, to bring you featured, adoptable dogs and cats! If you're interested in adopting, please visit Furkids.org for more information. If you adopt one of our Pets of the Month, the adoption fee is partially covered by Shumate Heating and Air!

MEET GRACIELA!

Graciela is a 4-year-old tabby cat with striking markings, stunningly gorgeous eyes, and a confident little attitude. Graciela is a volunteer and staff favorite at Furkids, and resides in our cat cafe! This low-maintenance lady would thrive as the center of attention and knows how to enjoy the good life.

Her favorite pastimes include lounging in cozy cat trees, basking in sunny spots, and keeping watch over birds and squirrels from the window. She gets along with her “room mate” cats, and would also do well as a single pet. If you’re looking for a spunky and lovable feline friend, Graciela might be your perfect match. Apply to adopt her today, at furkids.org/cat-adoptions/

If you adopt one of the B98.5 Furkids Pets of the Month, the adoption fee will be partially covered by Shumate Heating and Air.

