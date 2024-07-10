We’re sending Kara OVER. THE. EDGE.

B98.5 is sending Kara over the edge of the Intercontinental Hotel in Atlanta on August 17th! She’ll rappel 22 stories down the side of the hotel for Make-A-Wish Georgia!

>>Help us raise awareness & funds for Make-A-Wish Georgia and send Kara OVER. THE. EDGE!

Since 1995, Make-A-Wish Georgia has been granting the wishes of local children facing critical illnesses. More than 20 years later, more than 8,000 wish kids and families have experienced the impact of a life-changing wish. Make-A-Wish Georgia is a movement, powered by you, to renew families and communities with hope and strength.

