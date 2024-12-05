You’ll probably want to wear this exclusively on the weekend

You’ll probably want to wear this exclusively on the weekend USA - 1948: A menu for Miller High Life reads "The Chamagne of Bottle Beer, Miller High Life" from 1948 in USA. (Photo by Jim Heimann Collection/Getty Images) (Jim Heimann Collection/Getty Images)
By Chris Centore

Almost every town has one, that dive bar with its distinctive smell of stale beer, smoke, and a bit of despair lingering in the air. It is also the place where you’ll find cheap drinks and a crowd that for the most part is non-judgmental. Now, do we really need a cologne that smells like a dive bar? Apparently, the answer is yes! Miller High Life has introduced “Bar-Fume” a cologne that has the distinct aroma often associated with dive bars or establishments where Miller High Life, the iconic “Champagne of Beers,” is a staple. This unique scent is a blend of freshly poured lager, faint malt sweetness, and the ambient smells of the bar—such as worn wood, old leather stools, and sometimes a hint of cigarette smoke. It evokes a sense of nostalgia for many, capturing the essence of carefree nights spent with friends, the hum of jukebox music, and the clinking of bottles. The Miller High Life Bar Fume is not just a smell; it’s a reminder of simple pleasures and timeless camaraderie. Even better there is plenty of other Miller High Life merch to wear with the “Bar-Fume” here.

