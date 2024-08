Slim Chickens: Indian Trail, Source: CBJ/Mark Jackson Franchisees Rob Bryan and Jonathan Crumpler have opened the third Slim Chickens location in the Charlotte market at 5118 Old Charlotte Highway. That 3,200-square-foot location, which includes a covered 500-square-foot covered patio, opened in late July. The menu is built around fresh chicken tenders — both grilled and fried — and wings cooked to order, with 17 house-made dipping sauces to choose from. There are also sandwiches, chicken and waffles, and salads as well as sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw and potato salad. Another site is under construction in Concord, with a September opening targeted. Up to 15 locations are planned across the Charlotte region.

Yelp put together the list of best sandwiches by state, and a local Doraville coffee shop’s sandwich took the top spot in Georgia! According to Yelp, the “ABC Sandwich” at Java Saga is Georgia’s favorite sandwich.

The ABC Sandwich stands for “American Born Chinese” and is a described as a Taiwanese chicken sandwich with southern roots.

The full list of every sandwich by state is here.