Years later, we still can’t forget the Georgia Dome implosion... or the MARTA bus that drove by

GF Default - Watch: Georgia Dome implosion
By Abby Jessen

If you were in Atlanta on November 20, 2017, you will NEVER forget the Georgia Dome implosion. It was a cool event in its own right imploding the Dome to make way for the then brand new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

But what happened on the ground level for several news outlets waiting for the implosion is the thing everyone remembers! A MARTA bus drove RIGHT in front of the implosion exactly as it happened. When the bus drove away, the Dome was gone. Too funny!

The timing is just too good! Here’s what the implosion actually looked like from a bird’s-eye view.

