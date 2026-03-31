The NFL goes pro in Flag Football

The National Football League is officially launching a professional flag football league in partnership with TMRW Sports. The new league will feature both men’s and women’s divisions and is expected to launch around 2028 to align with flag football’s debut at the 2028 Summer Olympics. Backed by high-profile investors, including stars like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. The league is designed to create a full professional pathway for athletes, from youth play all the way to the Olympic stage.

Check out some highlights and what to expect: