Will Taylor Swift be in Atlanta this weekend?

Taylor Swift has been at both of the Kansas City Chiefs’ games this season, so hopefully she will be at the next one because it’s in Atlanta! The Chiefs head to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to take on the Falcons in a Sunday Night Football matchup this Sunday, September 22nd at 8:20 p.m.

There are still tickets available for around $162 a ticket on the low end, which is definitely cheaper than the Eras Tour!

Taylor Swift has not confirmed that she will be attending the game, but I live near PDK, so I’ll keep my eyes out for her jet.