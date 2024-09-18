Will Taylor Swift be in Atlanta this weekend?

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

By Abby Jessen

Taylor Swift has been at both of the Kansas City Chiefs’ games this season, so hopefully she will be at the next one because it’s in Atlanta! The Chiefs head to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to take on the Falcons in a Sunday Night Football matchup this Sunday, September 22nd at 8:20 p.m.

There are still tickets available for around $162 a ticket on the low end, which is definitely cheaper than the Eras Tour!

Taylor Swift has not confirmed that she will be attending the game, but I live near PDK, so I’ll keep my eyes out for her jet.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!