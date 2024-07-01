Will Johnny and Daniel Finally Settle Their Differences in Cobra Kai Season 6?

For five seasons we’ve tuned into Cobra Kai to watch Karate Kid stars Daniel Larusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) continue their battle to rule The Valley. In the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai the senseis and students train for the Sekai Taikai, the world championships of karate. The bigger question will be, can Daniel and Johnny finally settle their differences and wrap up the series as friends? We’re going to have to wait until next year to find out for sure as Season 6 will be broken into 3 parts with each part consisting of five episodes. Part 1 will be released on Netflix July 18th and the final trailer was released today. It gives us a glimpse of what’s to come. Part 2 will arrive on November 28th, and the final episodes will arrive some time in 2025.