Why you should always have a full stomach on a game show

I’m guessing he was either hungry or just had no idea what the answer was. Either way Wheel of Fortune contestant Will Jordan has gone viral for his “what were you thinking” answer on the November 11th episode of the show.

I've always been jealous of any of y'all who are able to TREAT YOURSELF A ROUND OF SAUSAGE almost every day. #WheelofFortune 😜 pic.twitter.com/ThjAPlX46u — WheelRob (@WheelRob10) November 12, 2024

The correct answer was pretty much spelled out and should’ve have been an easy win, but Will must’ve had food on his mind. He answered, “Treat yourself to a round of sausage” when the answer was clearly “Give yourself a round of applause.” The clip has now been viewed over half a million times.