Why is Jason Momoa in Atlanta?

Jason Momoa is in Atlanta today, September 12th, promoting his Meili Vodka! You can catch him at a few stops around town before he wraps up his Atlanta stop with a concert.

Schedule of Events

9:00 AM - 12:30 PM: Bottle Signing and Meet-And-Greet at Tower Beer, Wine & Spirits in Doraville Meili Vodka co-founders Jason Momoa and Blaine Halvorson will be available for bottle signings and a meet-and-greet. Signed bottles will be available for purchase day-of on-site while supplies last, providing fans with a unique opportunity to own an autographed bottle. Bottles can be pre-purchased here. The event is open to the public and attendees must be 21+ or older to purchase. 1:30 PM: Lady Bird Grove & Mess Hall Jason Momoa and Blaine Halvorson will be serving drinks and meeting fans! 2:50 PM: Breaker Breaker Jason Momoa and Blaine Halvorson will be serving drinks and meeting fans! 7:00 PM: Meili Vodka Presents: Jason Momoa and OOF TATATA Live in Concert at Terminal West Meili Vodka proudly presents OOF TATATA, a powerhouse trio featuring the multi-talented Jason Momoa on bass, alongside the electrifying Mike Hayes on guitar and vocals, and the incomparable Kenny Dale on drums. Immerse yourself in an evening where music and craft come together. Savor the rich flavors of premium Meili Vodka cocktails while Oof Tatata delivers an electrifying performance. This event is more than just a concert—it’s an experience that promises to captivate music enthusiasts and fans alike. Expect a night of high-energy music, expertly crafted cocktails, and good vibes. This is a 21+ event. Buy tickets here - https://www.axs.com/events/659505/an-evening-with-oof-tatata-tickets

You can find more information on the vodka here.