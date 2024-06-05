The Whimsical World of Finnish Hobby Horse Racing

Will it be America’s next fastest growing sport?

The Whimsical World Of Finnish Hobby Horse Racing Woman participating in hobby horse competition (Johner Images/Getty Images/Johner RF)

By Chris Centore

One day it just happened, I was casually scrolling social media and started noticing posts about Finnish Hobby Horse Racing. I’ll admit the videos we’re both amusing and ridiculous enough to make me want to learn more. A quick Google search led me to the Finnish Hobbyhorse website and learned the 2024 Championship is less than two weeks away. Hopefully the algorithm keeps doing its job and I see the results in my feed. We all know that pickleball is the sport of the future, but maybe Hobby Horse Racing is a close second!  ~ Chris

