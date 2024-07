Which State Has the Most Stylish Patrol Cars in the US? ATLANTA - JULY 28: A Georgia State Patrol vehicle sits parked outside State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on July 28, 2019. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

The Georgia State Patrol needs our help to win the American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser Contest.”

It’s the 11th year of this contest and we get to vote and decide which state has the best-looking cruisers. You can check out all the entries and cast your vote here.