What would it cost to live in the Grandest Holiday movie homes?

A new study reveals the most expensive Christmas movie homes. The study conducted by Cinch Home Services uses home value data from ZHVI (Zillow Home Value Index), to explore the average home prices in neighborhoods that star in some of the top Christmas movies.
Most expensive Christmas movie homes:
- - Home Alone
The McAllister’s home in Home Alone tops the list, it would cost an estimated $1.56 million to celebrate the holidays here. The house is in Winnetka, Illinois has three floors, five bedrooms, and four bathrooms and has a finished basement and attic.
- - Die Hard
The fictional high-rise building Nakatomi Plaza featured prominently in the 1988 Christmas classic Die Hard is worth an estimated $1.4 million.
- - Tie - Elf, Scrooge, Serendipity
The Hobbs’ family apartment in Elf, Frank Cross’s apartment in Scrooged and Sara’s apartment in Serendipity are each worth an estimated $1.25 million.
6. – Miracle on 34th Street - Susan’s Dream House is worth $1.2 million
7. – Christmas in Boston – Gina’s apartment is worth a little over 1 million
8. – Jingle All the Way - The Langston family home is worth $681,000
9. - The Night Before – Ethan’s childhood home will set you back $671,000
10. – Edward Scissorhands – The Boggs’ house is worth around $620,000