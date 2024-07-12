Weapons Casting Call

Casting Call #1

Horror thriller “Weapons” starring Josh Brolin and Julia Garner will be filming in multiple locations around Atlanta. Currently they are looking to fill the following roles…

Seeking Men and Women WITH CARS

No Red, Blk, or White cars

All Ethnicities / Age 18 and up

Rate: 182/12 + 35 Car Bump

Date: 7/16

Location: Tucker

HOW TO SUBMIT

Include pic of car / List Yr, Color, Make and Model

Send 3 pics (head, dated selfie and full body)

Please send one dated photo

include age, height, weight and all contact info

Email - Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com


Casting Call #2: MONDAY CARS

Seeking Men and Women to portray customers of a liquor store

All Ethnicities / Age 25 and up

Rate: 182/12

Date: 7/16

Location: Conyers

