Weapons Casting Call

Casting Call #1
Horror thriller “Weapons” starring Josh Brolin and Julia Garner will be filming in multiple locations around Atlanta. Currently they are looking to fill the following roles…
Seeking Men and Women WITH CARS
No Red, Blk, or White cars
All Ethnicities / Age 18 and up
Rate: 182/12 + 35 Car Bump
Date: 7/16
Location: Tucker
HOW TO SUBMIT
Include pic of car / List Yr, Color, Make and Model
Send 3 pics (head, dated selfie and full body)
Please send one dated photo
include age, height, weight and all contact info
Email - Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
Casting Call #2: MONDAY CARS
Seeking Men and Women to portray customers of a liquor store
All Ethnicities / Age 25 and up
Rate: 182/12
Date: 7/16
Location: Conyers
HOW TO SUBMIT
Send 3 pics (head, dated selfie and full body)
Please send one dated photo
include age, height, weight and all contact info
Email - Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
SUBJECT: LIQUOR STORE