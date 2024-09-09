We need this in Atlanta ASAP! ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

THIS IS SHARED REALITY

“Transporting you to the future of live content. Transforming how you experience it with others. Transcending the limits of what’s possible.”

Let me translate the message that greats you when you visit the Cosm website, “it’s the most awesome way to watch any sporting event!” With locations in LA and Dallas The Dome is basically a sports bar on steroids! You’re surrounded by screens and the revolutionary technology you’ll feel like you’re in the front row at any sporting event. My only question is will they change the channel when my team is losing?

This Is what you can expect!