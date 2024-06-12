We have the soundtrack for Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2!

As a huge fan of Bridgerton, one of my favorite parts of the show is the MUSIC! I love the soundtrack so much, that we actually used part of the Bridgerton soundtrack for the cocktail hour at my wedding.

Netflix just released some of the new orchestral covers of songs that we will hear on the next part of Bridgerton that drops tomorrow, June 13th! They also announced that they will have their first ever original song.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 also features the debut of the franchise’s first-ever original song!



Feast your ears on All I Want performed by the insanely talented @torikelly https://t.co/er5eq5tyY8 — Netflix (@netflix) June 11, 2024

I LOVED “the scene” that ended up getting the cover of Pitbull’s “Give Me Everything” in the first half of the season!

If there are songs you’d love to see covered on Bridgerton, comment them below!