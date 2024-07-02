Watch Two Idaho Men Reclaim The Wackiest World Record

In what may be one of the wackiest Guinness World Records two Idaho men spent 1 hour, 8 minutes and 52 seconds passing a giant inflatable ball back and forth a total 7,827 times to reclaim a Guinness World Records title.

This is not the first World Record for David Rush who is a serial Guinness World Record-breaker and on a mission to hold the most records concurrently.

Maybe it wasn’t as easy as it looks, Rush said he and his partner fought through the pain in their necks, arms and shoulders to pass the giant inflatable ball a total 7,827 times and retake the title.

The reclaimed record brings Rush’s current total of concurrently-held records to 179. He needs to hold 181 titles concurrently to take the top spot in the world.