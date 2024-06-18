WATCH: The NBA Finals MVP dunked on my little brother

2024 NBA Finals - Game Five BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 17: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics holds up the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award after Boston's 106-88 win against the Dallas Mavericks in Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images)

My brother is going to kill me for sharing this, but it is too funny not to show y’all! Plus, enough time has passed to where it shouldn’t hurt as bad anymore.

Last night, the Boston Celtics won the NBA Finals, and Marietta native Jaylen Brown won the NBA Finals MVP title! Jaylen Brown went to Wheeler High School and played basketball against my brother when he went to Roswell High School.

Jaylen was as incredible as you’d expect he would be, even in high school, and one of his highlight videos titled “Jaylen Brown flushes on kid” is a video of him dunking on my brother.

Watch: