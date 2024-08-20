Wanna spend the night in Ludacris' iconic Atlanta mansion? SAG HARBOR, NEW YORK - AUGUST 15: Ludacris performs on stage during Footprint of Life Gala Hosted by Amy and Gary Green on August 15, 2024 in Sag Harbor, New York. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Footprint of Life Gala) (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Footprint of Li)

“What up it’s Ludacris and I wanted to personally welcome you to my Atlanta home. I’m opening the doors and sharing my special space with YOU!”

How cool is this? Booking.com has teamed up with legendary Grammy Award-winning rapper, actor and philanthropist Ludacris for an exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime family getaway at his iconic Atlanta mansion. This will become bookable on a first-come, first-served basis for one booker plus three guests on August 28, 2024, at noon ET, for a two-night stay taking place on September 3-5, 2024, priced at only $4.04, a nod to the renowned Atlanta area code. Get the details here