Wait!! The Hawks mascot makes how much money?!

I’ve always been a huge fan of mascots, especially for our Georgia and Atlanta sports teams, but I never knew how lucrative a career as a mascot could be!

My husband and I had the UGA mascot, Hairy Dawg, at our wedding, so I knew that it cost quite a bit to have mascots make special appearances, but I didn’t realize how much some of them made!

Briefly tracked NBA mascot salaries for 2024, and they found that on average, the salary per year was about $60,000, which translates to about $5,000/month.

Some team mascots, including Harry Hawk, made a LOT more.

Highest Paid NBA Mascots

Denver’s Rocky the Mountain: $625,000 Atlanta’s Harry the Hawk: $600,000 Chicago’s Benny the Bull: $400,000 Phoenix’s Go the Gorilla: $200,000 Charlotte’s Hugo the Hornet: $100,000

I think Harry the Hawk absolutely deserves it! He has incredible dance moves, constantly mingles with the fans, and does this:

Next, we need to figure out how much Blooper makes!!



