Veteran’s Day deals and freebies

It’s Veteran’s Day! And while we should honor and celebrate the brave men and women who serve and protect our country every day, there are quite a few places offering deals for Veterans.

Here are some of the best deals for Veterans Day 2024

Applebee’s - Veterans and active duty military personnel can receive a free meal from a select menu by dining in at a participating location on Nov. 11.

California Pizza Kitchen - All veterans and active military service members are eligible for a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11, as well as a BOGO offer for a pizza, pasta or salad that can be used on a future visit.

Chili’s - The restaurant chain is offering free meals to veterans at participating restaurants. To redeem, just show a valid military ID.

Denny’s - Veterans can get a free Original Grand Slam on Nov. 11 from 5 a.m. to noon by presenting their valid military ID or DD214.

Outback Steakhouse - Active-duty military and veterans get a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage with the purchase of an adult entree when dining in on Nov. 11.

Dunkin' - Want a donut? Dunkin' is offering active and retired military personnel a free donut on Nov. 11, with a limit of one per guest while supplies last.

Golden Corral - All current U.S. service members, retired military and veterans, will receive a free buffet and drink from 4 p.m. until close at all Golden Corral locations on Monday, Nov. 11.

Hooters - All retired and active-duty military, who present proof of service or a military ID, with purchase of a beverage, may order one free meal from a special Veterans Day menu. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating Hooters locations.

Olive Garden - In the mood for some Italian? Olive Garden is offering those that dine-in on Nov. 11 a complimentary entrée from a special menu.

IHOP - The International House of Pancakes is celebrating Veterans Day by giving free Red White, and Blueberry Pancake Combo meals to any veterans who come in on Nov. 11 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Little Caesars - Veterans can snag a free Lunch Combo, which includes four slices of deep dish pizza and a 20-oz drink, anytime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Nov. 11.

Red Robin - The burger chain is offering veterans and active duty military members a complimentary “Red’s Big Tavern Burger” and a bottomless side when dining at participating restaurants on Nov. 11.

Johnny Rockets - Veterans with an ID or in uniform can get a free single burger with the purchase of a drink or shake at participating locations. Valid only for dine-in customers.

Cracker Barrel - Veterans and active-duty service members get a free “Sunrise Pancake Special” at all locations, available for dine-in guests. Cracker Barrel is offering 25% off military-themed apparel in-store and online through Nov. 11.

Starbucks - Veterans and military spouses can go to any participating Starbucks location on Nov. 11 for a free tall coffee, either brewed or iced.

Menchie’s - Veterans and active-duty military members get 6 oz of froyo free with valid ID on Nov. 11.

Wendy’s - Veterans and active duty military personnel can get a free Breakfast Combo on Nov. 11 during the restaurant’s breakfast hours at participating locations.