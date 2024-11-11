Veteran’s Day deals and freebies

Deals, freebies on meals for veterans, active-duty military members

By Tad, Drex & Kara

It’s Veteran’s Day! And while we should honor and celebrate the brave men and women who serve and protect our country every day, there are quite a few places offering deals for Veterans.

Here are some of the best deals for Veterans Day 2024

Applebee’s - Veterans and active duty military personnel can receive a free meal from a select menu by dining in at a participating location on Nov. 11.

California Pizza Kitchen - All veterans and active military service members are eligible for a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11, as well as a BOGO offer for a pizza, pasta or salad that can be used on a future visit.

Chili’s - The restaurant chain is offering free meals to veterans at participating restaurants. To redeem, just show a valid military ID.

Denny’s - Veterans can get a free Original Grand Slam on Nov. 11 from 5 a.m. to noon by presenting their valid military ID or DD214.

Outback Steakhouse - Active-duty military and veterans get a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage with the purchase of an adult entree when dining in on Nov. 11.

Dunkin' - Want a donut? Dunkin' is offering active and retired military personnel a free donut on Nov. 11, with a limit of one per guest while supplies last.

Golden Corral - All current U.S. service members, retired military and veterans, will receive a free buffet and drink from 4 p.m. until close at all Golden Corral locations on Monday, Nov. 11.

Hooters - All retired and active-duty military, who present proof of service or a military ID, with purchase of a beverage, may order one free meal from a special Veterans Day menu. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating Hooters locations.

Olive Garden - In the mood for some Italian? Olive Garden is offering those that dine-in on Nov. 11 a complimentary entrée from a special menu.

IHOP - The International House of Pancakes is celebrating Veterans Day by giving free Red White, and Blueberry Pancake Combo meals to any veterans who come in on Nov. 11 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Little Caesars - Veterans can snag a free Lunch Combo, which includes four slices of deep dish pizza and a 20-oz drink, anytime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Nov. 11.

Red Robin - The burger chain is offering veterans and active duty military members a complimentary “Red’s Big Tavern Burger” and a bottomless side when dining at participating restaurants on Nov. 11.

Johnny Rockets - Veterans with an ID or in uniform can get a free single burger with the purchase of a drink or shake at participating locations. Valid only for dine-in customers.

Cracker Barrel - Veterans and active-duty service members get a free “Sunrise Pancake Special” at all locations, available for dine-in guests. Cracker Barrel is offering 25% off military-themed apparel in-store and online through Nov. 11.

Starbucks - Veterans and military spouses can go to any participating Starbucks location on Nov. 11 for a free tall coffee, either brewed or iced.

Menchie’s - Veterans and active-duty military members get 6 oz of froyo free with valid ID on Nov. 11.

Wendy’s - Veterans and active duty military personnel can get a free Breakfast Combo on Nov. 11 during the restaurant’s breakfast hours at participating locations.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!