Two Georgia cities named best for remote workers

Working from "home" FILE PHOTO: Barbados officials are trying to lure foreign workers to paradise, saying they can work remotely from the island nation. (ZenShui/Sigrid Olsson/Getty Images/PhotoAlto)

By Abby Jessen

In honor of Digital Nomad Day on August 8th, Lawnstarter has ranked the top cities for remote workers in 2024.

Two Georgia cities made the top 10!

The study took into account factors such as the number of remote job listings, internet access/quality, incentives for remote workers, home sizes, and access to coworking spaces.

Best Cities for Remote Workers

  1. Frisco, TX
  2. Sugar Land, TX
  3. Carmel, IN
  4. Flower Mound, TX
  5. Naperville, IL
  6. Roswell, GA
  7. Evanston, IL
  8. Plano, TX
  9. Atlanta, GA
  10. Allen, TX

Worst Cities for Remote Workers

  1. Compton, CA
  2. El Monte, CA
  3. San Bernadino, CA
  4. Perris, CA
  5. Springfield, MA
  6. Newark, NJ
  7. Jurupa Valley, CA
  8. Santa Maria, CA
  9. Hemet, CA
  10. Honolulu, HI

The full list can be found here.

