Top 10 healthiest & unhealthiest fast-food sandwiches

Close up on Grilled Chicken Sandwich and fruit cup with soda cup in background on a serving tray at Chick-fil-a fast food restaurant.

Camp Chick-fil-A (sheilaf2002 - stock.adobe.com)

By Tad, Drex & Kara

We all know fast food isn’t the best for you. Most is considered ultra processed and won’t leave you feeling full. So, Hers did a deep dive into the nutrition facts of sandwiches and burgers from the 10 largest fast-food chains in the country to see who has the best and the worst offerings.

When it comes to the worst, Burger King had 4 options in the top 10! And Firehouse Subs & Chick-Fil-A both performed well with 4 sandwiches each in the top 10!

TOP 5 WORST

5. Crispy Grilled Cheese on Sourdough - Starbucks

4. Chicken Sandwich Classic – Popeyes

3. Original Chicken Sandwich – Burger King

2. Classic Smashed Jack – Jack in the Box

1. Big Fish Sandwich – Burger King

TOP 5 BEST

5. Asiago Ranch Classic Chicken – Wendy’s

4. Deluxe Sandwich – Chick-Fil-A

3. Cajun Chicken Sandwich – Firehouse Subs

2. New York Steamer – Firehouse Subs

1.  Sourdough Grilled Chicken Club – Jack in the Box

See the full list and how they made their choices here...

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!