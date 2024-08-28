Top 10 healthiest & unhealthiest fast-food sandwiches

We all know fast food isn’t the best for you. Most is considered ultra processed and won’t leave you feeling full. So, Hers did a deep dive into the nutrition facts of sandwiches and burgers from the 10 largest fast-food chains in the country to see who has the best and the worst offerings.

When it comes to the worst, Burger King had 4 options in the top 10! And Firehouse Subs & Chick-Fil-A both performed well with 4 sandwiches each in the top 10!

TOP 5 WORST

5. Crispy Grilled Cheese on Sourdough - Starbucks

4. Chicken Sandwich Classic – Popeyes

3. Original Chicken Sandwich – Burger King

2. Classic Smashed Jack – Jack in the Box

1. Big Fish Sandwich – Burger King

TOP 5 BEST

5. Asiago Ranch Classic Chicken – Wendy’s

4. Deluxe Sandwich – Chick-Fil-A

3. Cajun Chicken Sandwich – Firehouse Subs

2. New York Steamer – Firehouse Subs

1. Sourdough Grilled Chicken Club – Jack in the Box

See the full list and how they made their choices here...