Tis the season (of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Nonsense”)

Sabrina Carpenter at TIME100 Next held at Current at Pier 59 on October 09, 2024 in New York, New York.

Sabrina Carpenter has released the star-studded trailer for her holiday special A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter premiering on Netflix December 6th and she promises it won’t be a silent night!

Expect duets from Carpenter with Chappell Roan, Tyla, and Shania Twain. Other special guests making appearances for skits include Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson, model Cara Delevingne, Saturday Night Live alum Kyle Mooney, Booksmart actor Nico Hiraga, Hacks actress Megan Stalter, Elf the Musical star Sean Astin, Theater Camp actor Owen Thiele and I’m Totally Fine star Jillian Bell.