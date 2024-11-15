This may be one of the best Happy Meals of all time! A Happy Meal box sits on top of a customer's vehicle outside a McDonald's Corp. fast food restaurant in White House, Tennessee, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. McDonald's shares fell as much as 2 percent to $119.82 on Monday after the results were posted. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

McDonald’s is dropping a new Happy Meal that will help kids learn about gift-giving this holiday season.

The newest Happy Meal comes with one meal and two toys to give children the experience of being “the gifter, not just the giftee,”

The Pet Simulator Happy Meal is available Nov. 26 thru Dec. 16, and contains two Pet Simulator toys, one of which is already gift-wrapped. There are 18 different toys in the collection, all inspired by the popular video game that shares the same name.

What a great way to help kids learn the joy of giving during the holidays! You can find more details here.