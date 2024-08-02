This may be the coolest person in sports right now. WHEATON, IL - JULY 13: JoAnne Carner waits to tee off on the 10th hole during the second round of the U.S. Senior Women's Open at Chicago Golf Club on July 13, 2018 in Wheaton, Illinois. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

She may be the coolest person in sports right now, 85-year-old professional women’s golfer JoAnne Carner who goes by the nickname “Big Mama.” Having won 43 LPGA titles during her illustrious, Hall of Fame career, and on Thursday during the first round of the U.S. Senior Women’s Open, JoAnne shot an 85 (her age) making it the seventh time that she’s shot her age or better in this event over the last six years.

Not only is JoAnne “Big Mama” Carner bringing her “A” game to tournaments she also has a personality that fans love and seem to enjoy being around. More than once she has been heard yelling “it’s because I’m heading to the bar” after hitting a good shot. Hopefully we’ll see and hear more of “Big Mama” because she is so much fun to watch!

