Technology Meets Tradition: Robot Bartenders Serve Up Drinks at the All Star Game

The MLB All Star Game is next week at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, and one of the new features at the ballpark are Robot Bartenders! That’s right a robot will be serving up drinks between innings and the only question I have is how much should we tip? With the All Star Game coming to Truist Park next year will we be seeing the Robo-Tenders?